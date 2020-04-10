AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 223,635 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth $35,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $220.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Cowen lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.84.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

