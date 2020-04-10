AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $35,000. grace capital purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura decreased their price target on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.84.

NYSE T opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

