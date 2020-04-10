ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Receives $74.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.33.

ATNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

ATNI stock opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.94 and a 200-day moving average of $56.97. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $112.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ATN International will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is -618.18%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 574,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,821,000 after purchasing an additional 137,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

