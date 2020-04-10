ASOS (LON:ASC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ASC. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on ASOS from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on ASOS from GBX 4,227 ($55.60) to GBX 3,995 ($52.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,232.94 ($42.53).

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 2,114 ($27.81) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,086.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,852.40. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.74. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 975.20 ($12.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80).

ASOS (LON:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported GBX 27.60 ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) by GBX 21.80 ($0.29). Sell-side analysts expect that ASOS will post 8086.7333743 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ASOS news, insider Nick Beighton acquired 1,629 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,060 ($40.25) per share, with a total value of £49,847.40 ($65,571.43). Also, insider Ian Dyson acquired 1,500 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,164 ($41.62) per share, for a total transaction of £47,460 ($62,430.94).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

