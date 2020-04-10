Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives $49.55 Average PT from Analysts

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.55.

ARVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Get Arvinas alerts:

In other Arvinas news, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 40,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $1,498,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,483.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Briggs Morrison purchased 2,500 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.82 per share, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,006.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,745 shares of company stock worth $2,299,889. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth about $447,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth about $56,639,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after buying an additional 35,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $54.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day moving average is $37.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 2.28.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 163.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arvinas will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.