Ark Trading 2% Lower Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate, Upbit and OKEx. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $18.71 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 148,659,094 coins and its circulating supply is 120,058,197 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Cryptomate, Upbit, COSS, Livecoin and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

