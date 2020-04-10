Arion (ARION) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $259.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Arion has a total market capitalization of $29,513.01 and approximately $259.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.38 or 0.02764402 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00202161 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00053033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00044477 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 12,182,143 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

