Argus Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Argus in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZM. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $87.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.53.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

NASDAQ ZM opened at $124.51 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $164.94. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion and a PE ratio of 1,556.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $8,013,837.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,013,837.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total transaction of $277,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,033,200 shares of company stock valued at $116,050,334 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 22,770 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.