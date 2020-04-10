Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) Receives $20.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.17.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.98% of the company’s stock.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.63% and a negative net margin of 564.73%. The company had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Arcus Biosciences
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.
