ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €13.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €17.59 ($20.45).

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a 52 week high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.