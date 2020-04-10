Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Receives $69.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AIT shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company.

NYSE AIT opened at $51.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $70.62.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $833.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.19 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 500.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

