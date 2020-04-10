Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $335.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AAPL. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Apple from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $343.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $300.63.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $267.99 on Monday. Apple has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.72 and a 200 day moving average of $272.46. The firm has a market cap of $1,172.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,553 shares of company stock worth $21,207,018 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.