Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Increased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,347 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.2% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after buying an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,553 shares of company stock worth $21,207,018. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.63.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $267.99 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,164.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

