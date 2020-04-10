Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APOG. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apogee Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $477.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.68. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $46.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $337.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.49 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.46%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,313,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,507,000 after buying an additional 123,823 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

