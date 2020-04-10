APHRIA INC-TS (APH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

APHRIA INC-TS (TSE:APH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 15th. Analysts expect APHRIA INC-TS to post earnings of C($0.06) per share for the quarter.

APHRIA INC-TS (TSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.10 million.

