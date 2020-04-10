Aphria (APHA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Aphria has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $91.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.88 million. On average, analysts expect Aphria to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aphria alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APHA opened at $3.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48. Aphria has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $10.11. The firm has a market cap of $852.53 million, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.26.

APHA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aphria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Aphria in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Aphria in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Aphria from $11.50 to $9.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aphria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aphria currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.01.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.