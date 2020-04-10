Apache (NYSE:APA) Trading 5.3% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $6.87, 16,784,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 11,923,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Specifically, insider P Anthony Lannie bought 32,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $214,781.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 155,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,777.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Apache from $31.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays upgraded Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Apache from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Apache from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Apache from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Apache currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.97.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average of $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.70.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Apache had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apache during the fourth quarter worth about $102,618,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Apache during the fourth quarter worth about $99,801,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,590,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $526,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,155,062 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,952,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apache (NYSE:APA)

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

