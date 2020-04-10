Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

ANFGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital upgraded Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Antofagasta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Antofagasta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $12.56.

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

