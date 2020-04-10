ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Announces $1.22 Annual Dividend

ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.224 per share on Thursday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st.

Shares of AHCHY opened at $36.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.31. ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $39.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement, commodity clinker, and aggregates in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company primarily offers cement and commodity clinker under the CONCH brand. It also provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

