Analyzing Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) & Anterix (OTCMKTS:ATEX)

Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) and Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hong Kong Television Network and Anterix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hong Kong Television Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Anterix 0 2 3 0 2.60

Anterix has a consensus price target of $61.80, indicating a potential upside of 33.05%. Given Anterix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Anterix is more favorable than Hong Kong Television Network.

Profitability

This table compares Hong Kong Television Network and Anterix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hong Kong Television Network N/A N/A N/A Anterix -1,397.75% -16.25% -14.91%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hong Kong Television Network and Anterix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hong Kong Television Network $114.38 million 5.28 -$16.98 million N/A N/A Anterix $6.50 million 106.02 -$41.99 million ($2.88) -16.13

Hong Kong Television Network has higher revenue and earnings than Anterix.

Summary

Hong Kong Television Network beats Anterix on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hong Kong Television Network Company Profile

Hong Kong Television Network Limited engages in multimedia business in Hong Kong. The company is involved in multimedia production, contents distribution, and other multimedia related activities; and operation of e-shopping mall, providing a ‘one-stop shop' platform, including entertainment, online shopping, and delivery services. It also engages in property investment, trading, and TV programming activities; and provision of mobile television, as well as management and agency services to artistes. The company was formerly known as City Telecom (H.K.) Limited and changed its name to Hong Kong Television Network Limited in January 2013. Hong Kong Television Network Limited was founded in 1992 and is based in Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as pdvWireless, Inc. and changed its name to Anterix Inc. in August 2019. Anterix Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

