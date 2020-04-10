Analysts Set Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target at $102.65

Shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.29.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WING shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Wingstop from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wingstop from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wingstop from $95.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $99.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 132.08, a P/E/G ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.77. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $107.43.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.07 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

In other Wingstop news, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $77,392.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at $591,321.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $2,840,558.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,728.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,292 shares of company stock worth $2,933,836 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,647,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,093,000 after purchasing an additional 84,445 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 891,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after purchasing an additional 203,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 792,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,322,000 after purchasing an additional 169,039 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,015,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

