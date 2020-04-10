Analysts Set Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) PT at $19.83

Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGE shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGE. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the third quarter worth $47,000. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGE opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. Tallgrass Energy has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.79.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tallgrass Energy will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

