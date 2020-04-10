Analysts Set Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) Price Target at $49.19

Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. CLSA lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $44.60 to $54.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in SEA by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SE opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.54 and its 200 day moving average is $39.08. SEA has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $52.77.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.74 million. SEA had a negative return on equity of 72.89% and a negative net margin of 67.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. Research analysts predict that SEA will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

