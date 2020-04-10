Analysts Set Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Target Price at $16.25

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2,051.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

RUTH opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $27.14.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $135.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.76 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 44.54%. On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. This is a positive change from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

