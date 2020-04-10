Analysts Set OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) PT at $37.50

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Andrea M. Dennis bought 1,010 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.51 per share, for a total transaction of $31,825.10. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,366 shares in the company, valued at $106,062.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,573,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,775,000 after buying an additional 407,275 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,452,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,939,000 after buying an additional 1,189,956 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,898,000 after purchasing an additional 111,580 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in OGE Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,099,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,358,000 after purchasing an additional 102,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $86,007,000. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average of $41.57. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.86.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

