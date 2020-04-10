Analysts Set MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target at $28.80

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGM. Cfra lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle purchased 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,760. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $9,746,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 820,020 shares of company stock worth $9,954,421. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 436.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.67.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.