Analysts Set Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Target Price at $19.00

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LBAI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director Robert E. Mccracken bought 3,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy bought 2,900 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,652.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 18,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,056.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,700 shares of company stock worth $96,187. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,922.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 301,870 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 44,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $543.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average is $15.49.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.56 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 24.95%. Analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.