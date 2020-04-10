Analysts Set Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Target Price at $32.33

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $32.08.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $138.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 28.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $2,822,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,401.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $578,717.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,403,744.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 638.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 444,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 50,075 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $428,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,326,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,974,000 after acquiring an additional 388,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,402,000 after acquiring an additional 32,677 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

