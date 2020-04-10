Analysts Set CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Price Target at $15.33

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVI shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CVR Energy from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded CVR Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Shares of CVI stock opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average is $36.72. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.73.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 5.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $18,594,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CVR Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,424,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in CVR Energy by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 31,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in CVR Energy by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 98,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 71,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.