Analysts Set Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) PT at $18.85

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

BRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

NYSE:BRX opened at $11.33 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.30. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 59.69%.

In related news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,776.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 22,500 shares of company stock worth $289,625 and have sold 16,868 shares worth $347,571. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 619.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 25.5% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

