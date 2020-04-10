Analysts Set Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Price Target at $53.40

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AIV shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $402,307.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,776,657.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $55,774.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,251.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,959 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,693. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $55.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 51.85% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

