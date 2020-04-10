Analysts Set Acreage Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) PT at $14.25

Shares of Acreage Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Acreage in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of ACRGF stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.24. Acreage has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Acreage Holdings, Inc engages in owning and operating cannabis licenses and assets in the U.S. with respect to the number of states with cannabis related licenses. It focuses on the cultivation, processing, and distribution operations. The company was founded by Kevin P. Murphy on July 12, 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

