Analysts Offer Predictions for Smart Global Holdings Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGH)

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Smart Global in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis expects that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Smart Global’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Smart Global had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SGH. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Smart Global from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Smart Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $25.74 on Friday. Smart Global has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $39.08. The company has a market capitalization of $584.47 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Smart Global by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Smart Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Smart Global by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Smart Global by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Smart Global by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

