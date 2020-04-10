Analysts Offer Predictions for Abbott Laboratories’ Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Abbott Laboratories in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 8th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the healthcare product maker will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ FY2020 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Shares of ABT opened at $86.04 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $149.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.02 and a 200-day moving average of $83.65.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,796.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 529,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,072,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,222,326,000 after acquiring an additional 610,015 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

