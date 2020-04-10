American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 31.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 857 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in American Express by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.15.

Shares of AXP opened at $94.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.02 and its 200-day moving average is $117.09.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. American Express’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.