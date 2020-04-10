Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 3,402.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Amdocs by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,630,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOX shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Amdocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amdocs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Amdocs stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average of $67.23. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $77.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.19%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

