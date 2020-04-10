Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Decreased by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.6% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,042.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,017.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.78, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,920.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,851.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Aegis raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,338.12.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.