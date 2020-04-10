Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.9% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,732,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,679,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,136,000.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

