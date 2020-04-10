Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,580.00 target price (up previously from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,574.90.

GOOG stock opened at $1,211.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,242.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1,315.15. The stock has a market cap of $831.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 48.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $54,403,726.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total value of $66,993.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $426,124.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,162,948 shares of company stock valued at $140,280,403 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,337,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,732,000 after buying an additional 22,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,254,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,676,066,000 after buying an additional 91,374 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,820,000 after buying an additional 69,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,983,764,000 after buying an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

