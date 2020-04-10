Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA reduced its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Allstate were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,672,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 5,740.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $640,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Allstate by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 485,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,749,000 after purchasing an additional 23,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allstate from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Allstate to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Allstate from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $100.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. Allstate’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

