Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives $27.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10. Alector has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Alector had a negative net margin of 496.65% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alector will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 288,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $6,853,922.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $186,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,333.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 758,252 shares of company stock worth $18,762,349 in the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Alector by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,356,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,603,000 after purchasing an additional 471,000 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC increased its position in Alector by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,076,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Alector by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,932,000 after purchasing an additional 562,076 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Alector by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 794,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,688,000 after purchasing an additional 234,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Alector during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,974,000. 53.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

