Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

ALK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.37. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,165,911,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,546,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,179 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 398.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 832,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,390,000 after acquiring an additional 665,427 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,204,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,605,000 after acquiring an additional 664,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,481,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

