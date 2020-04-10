Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Receives $14.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

AKBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CFO Jason Amello sold 6,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $60,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nicole R. Hadas sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $61,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,998 shares of company stock valued at $182,683. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $7.00 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $902.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.32). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.65% and a negative net margin of 83.48%. The firm had revenue of $69.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

