Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 7th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.65. William Blair also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AAP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.73.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $106.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.25 and a 200-day moving average of $143.82. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $182.56.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.01%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,677,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,619,000 after acquiring an additional 25,585 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,223,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,979,000 after acquiring an additional 42,318 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,154,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,132,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,457,000 after acquiring an additional 390,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

