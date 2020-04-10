ADF Group, Inc. (TSE:DRX) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01

ADF Group, Inc. (TSE:DRX) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of DRX opened at C$0.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.16. ADF Group has a twelve month low of C$0.55 and a twelve month high of C$1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.

About ADF Group

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections; and fabrication and installation of complex steel superstructures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork primarily in North America. The company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

