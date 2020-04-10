Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Trading 8.2% Higher

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO) shares traded up 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.81, 366,356 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 238,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 740,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,722,000 after buying an additional 469,379 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 86,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 31,119 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

