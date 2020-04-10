A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

A.G. Barr (LON:BAG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BAG. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of A.G. Barr from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 380 ($5.00) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 485 ($6.38).

BAG opened at GBX 500 ($6.58) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 505.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 555.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.15 million and a P/E ratio of 17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. A.G. Barr has a one year low of GBX 401 ($5.27) and a one year high of GBX 980 ($12.89).

A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported GBX 26.50 ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 27.30 ($0.36) by GBX (0.80) (($0.01)). On average, analysts expect that A.G. Barr will post 3213.9999038 earnings per share for the current year.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Carbonates, Still Drinks and Water, and Other segments. The company offers flavored, carbonated soft, sparkling and still soft, juice fruit, flavored energy, squash, non-carbonated, natural, and blended exotic juice drinks, as well as other juices and soft drinks; spring and sparkling water; mixers and iced tea; and fruit cocktail mixers, including purées and syrups.

