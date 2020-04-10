90 Shares in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) Acquired by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 90 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,128,000 after purchasing an additional 367,918 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $53,498,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 620,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,943,000 after purchasing an additional 269,340 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,259,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,973,000 after purchasing an additional 187,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 916,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,795,000 after purchasing an additional 170,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

RACE has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.01.

Ferrari stock opened at $157.04 on Friday. Ferrari NV has a 12-month low of $127.73 and a 12-month high of $180.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.68.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). Ferrari had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ferrari NV will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

