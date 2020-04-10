4,458,037 Shares in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,458,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,869,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 2.12% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. AltaCorp Capital upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $1.80 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

NEX opened at $1.95 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $648.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.18 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

