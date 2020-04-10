40,847 Shares in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYG. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on LYG shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners downgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

NYSE LYG opened at $1.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 12%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.75%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.